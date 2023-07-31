What We’re Tracking

A few hot days

A break in the heat ahead

Scattered storms later this week

Partly to mostly cloudy weather holds on for tonight as temperatures only cool back into the middle 70s due to fairly high humidity in place. That warmer start to the day will give way to sunshine and a much hotter day for Tuesday. Temperatures will climb near or above 100° with a heat index between 105° and 110° late in the day.

The heat will stick around into Wednesday and part of Thursday, but a gradual cooling is expected as we head toward the end of the week. We’ve been dominated by a ridge of high pressure in the jetstream flow, but that looks to change up on us as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be closer to 90° by the end of the week with slight chances for storms.

The better set up for unsettled weather and subsequent storm chances will be late Saturday as a stronger push of cooler air moves in. Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by the weekend as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller