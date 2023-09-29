What We’re Tracking

Hot weekend ahead

Dry through early next week

Midweek storm system

Winds are out of the south this morning and have kept temperatures mild to start out. Many are struggling to cool down out of the low 70s. Winds will continue to be an issue over the next few days as summer heat makes a comeback.

Afternoon highs will be above average even for summertime standards as we hold on to plenty of sunshine for our Friday. Expect southerly breezes to pick up at 15-20+ mph sending temperatures into the middle to upper 90s later today.

With continued southerly breezes, very warm weather is expected through the weekend. Highs for the start of the weekend look to climb into the lower to middle 90s, possibly warmer for western areas. That heat should linger into the first couple days of October, as well. Fortunately, this will not be coupled with high humidity as the air will stay moderately dry.

We look to say goodbye to rain chances for the next several days, too, with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though. In addition to rain chances by midweek, we should start to cool off by then, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez