Winds will start to pick up out of the south at 20-25mph by this afternoon, and we could see gusts around 30-35mph. This will help warm our temperatures up just a few degrees more for Labor day and Tuesday where afternoon highs could be right around 100°, and even a bit hotter for our western counties.

The breezy and hot conditions over the next couple of days will make it pretty uncomfortable for allergy sufferers as we’re nearing peak ragweed season. We’ll also hold on to lower humidity, so it will be a drier heat for the next couple of days. Be cautious with any outdoor burning during this time, and check for local burn bans.

Through Tuesday will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s. We are watching a cold front that’s set to move in later Tuesday. It may be enough to spark off a couple thunderstorms, but the best chance for that is just south and east of our area.

Cooler temperatures are expected behind the front with mid 80s on the way for Wednesday, and gradually warming into the low 90s for the rest of the week. There’s a couple more slight chances for isolated showers or storms this week, mainly Thursday into Friday, but for the best chance for rain we may have to wait until late Sunday and into Monday.