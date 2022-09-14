It’ll be a warm and breezy Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds could gust around 20-25 mph out of the south, and that will send our temperatures into the lower 90s.

Cloud cover will be on the increase tonight, as winds back off just a little, so we can expect low temperatures to drop into the low to mid 60s.

We should see partly cloudy skies Thursday with a slim chance our far western counties could get clipped by a stray shower or storm. Otherwise, highs will make it close to 90° again as breezy conditions continue.

Rain chances appear to be few and far between for the next 7 days. There may be a few showers late Friday into early Saturday, but that is a pretty slim chance, and most will stay dry.