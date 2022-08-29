It’ll be very hot and humid today as a cold front will be making its way through the area. Highs should make it into the low to mid 90s, but along and south of I-70, it could be feeling as hot as 100°-105° for a few hours this afternoon.

As the front moves through today, it should serve as the focus for thunderstorm development later this afternoon. With a lot of moisture and instability in place, some of the storms could get strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain.

After the storms end later tonight, our winds turn to the north tonight behind the front, and it appears that our temperatures will moderate ever so slightly with highs in the middle to upper 80s through the rest of the week.