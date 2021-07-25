Hot and humid conditions remain with isolated storm chances

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of sunshine and hot

Scattered storm chances

Heat sticks around

Another hot and humid day looks to set up for the end of the weekend today. Temperatures will be just a bit cooler than what we saw yesterday though now that a weak cold front has made its way through the region. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 90s with heat index values several degrees warmer.

Although mostly sunny skies will dominate today, the weak cold front in the area will still help to provide scattered thunderstorm chances throughout the day. Models are not in the best agreement, but it appears that areas south and west of the viewing area will have the best chance to see some precipitation. Any rain chances will be isolated though with most of the area staying dry.

Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies expected. A second round of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible early Monday morning but conditions appear to be trending away from any greater precipitation chances. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 90s once again.

Looking ahead to later next week (and beyond), the heat looks to be staying around for quite some time. Our persistent upper air patterns will hold on to this heat with temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits by mid-week with dry conditions. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush