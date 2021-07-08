Hot and humid end to the week before storms move in

We’ll see mostly sunny skies today and a warm afternoon as our temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the middle 90s east to around 100° west, before another cold front moves through. Humidity will also be at a high causing heat index values to climb into those triple digits, between 100° and 105°.

A stronger cold front will move through heading into the weekend and it’ll serve as the focus for storm development later on Friday and will cool us down through the weekend. Some of the storms late Friday and early Saturday could be strong to severe, something we’ll have to keep an eye on as we go through the next few days.