Winds have picked up through the nght out of the South at 10-15 mph which has kept temperatures pretty mild in the 70s this morning. We’ll continue to see our winds pick up throughout the day with potentially 15-20 mph breezes possible later today.

Highs this afternoon may make it up into the mid to upper 90s. We’ll likely be feeling like we’re at least 100° if not a degree or two hotter because of the humidity making its way into the area. The frontal boundary is relatively weak so it will not cool us down much, but should lower our dew points for the end of the weekend.

We’ll be feeling much more comfortable for Sunday and the first part of next week before heat builds back in. Dry conditions continue apart from a chance for overnight storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Triple digit heat looks to build in for Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news is that it shouldn’t last more than a couple days before we get some relief.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez