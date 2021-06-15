Hot and humid next few days

We’re expecting plenty of sunshine again today as our temperatures climb into the middle 90s. We’ll have to tack on an extra 1-3° for what it feels like, though, as our humidity begins to increase.

By midweek, our humidity levels will make it feel quite muggy outside, and our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows should only make it down into the 70s.

Thursday looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week as many of us could see our first 100° day with dew points in the upper 60s. That’ll send our heat index values to 102-105°.