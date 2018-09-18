Hot and humid once again for today, rain chances ahead

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Plenty of sunshine will stick around through the remainder of the day today. However, it'll be another hot and humid one. High temperatures will max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the humid to muggy air in place though, heat indices will climb into the mid to upper 90s at times during the day today.

A couple of clouds may linger on throughout the course of the night. Otherwise, it will be another mainly clear and slightly warm night with overnight lows in the low 70s.

This late summer heat continues on through the next couple of days as high temperatures will once again max out right around 90° for both Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will see plenty of sunshine and humidity, which will keep heat index values in the mid to upper 90s at times. However, the heat will be a bit more tolerable for the middle portion of the week as opposed to the start of the week as stronger winds return. South winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph for Wednesday and Thursday.

Things start to change late on Thursday though as our next cold front pushes through. The chance for showers and storms increases late Thursday into Friday morning, before another round of scattered rain becomes possible late on Friday.

As that front pushes through, some cooler air will filter in behind it. Overnight lows will get back down into the 60s for Thursday night, with daytime highs on Friday only getting as high as the 70s. Not only that, but this cold front will scour out all of the humid and muggy air that the region has been dealing with lately.

Fall officially begins Saturday evening, and it will feel very much like autumn this weekend. High temperatures will only get into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, with the chance of a few lingering scattered showers and storms on Saturday.