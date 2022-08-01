A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 1:00pm today until 8:00pm tomorrow.

The heat really looks to build in as we kick off the month of August. Temperatures climb into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon with sunny skies.

Dewpoints will be high, in the low 70s, and that will make it feel like it’s around 105° later on today.

Southerly winds pick up tomorrow, but that’ll only serve to warm us up even further. With sunshine, again, we’ll be able to heat up into the triple digits, and with the humidity hanging around, it’ll feel closer to 110°.

There is a weak front set to move through late Wednesday. Temperatures will come down for the middle of the week into the mid 90s.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll be approaching triple digit numbers on the thermometer again. And it doesn’t look like we get another opportunity for rain or cooler temperatures until early next week at the soonest.