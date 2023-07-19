There’s a slight chance for isolated showers and storms later this afternoon, but we will still be warm and humid today. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat index values around 100°, if not slightly higher in a few spots.

A front will make it’s way through later this afternoon and evening. This could bring some showers and storms for late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. The front also looks to lower our humidity and cool us down into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

By the first part of next week, we could be looking at an extended period of hot weather as an upper ridge builds in. Highs by Monday will already be back in the middle to upper 90s, so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts! We’ll most likely see air temperatures around the century mark for the middle part of next week with dry conditions likely.