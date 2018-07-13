Hot and humid this weekend, periods of showers and storms

*A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 pm on Friday for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Jackson, Ottawa, Dickinson, and Morris counties.*

**A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 pm on Saturday for Riley, Pottawatomie, Jefferson, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, and Anderson counties.**

Plenty of sunshine is expected through the first half of the day today as temperatures soar once again. Highs are expected to max out in the mid 90s to right around 100°. However, once the humid to muggy air is factored in, heat index values could roughly range between 100-105° at times.

Some rain could help cool things down at times though. Once we get past 3-4 o'clock this afternoon, a few showers and storms could start to pop up in some western and northwestern areas. Overall, the threat of severe weather is on the low side. However, any stronger storms could still muster up some gusty winds and heavy rain.

That scattered rain chance will gradually spread across Northeast Kansas during the night. Even when the rain isn't falling in spots, it will be mostly cloudy as temperatures bottom out in the 70s.

A few lingering showers and storms will still be possible for daybreak on Saturday. Additional hit-or-miss showers and storms could redevelop later on in the afternoon into the evening. Even with the breaks of some rain cooled air, most spots could still top out in the 90s for Saturday. It will be on the muggier side as well, which could still bring up heat index values to 100°, and a even few degrees above that, at times.

Another chance for some scattered showers and storms will be possible for Sunday, as well. Highs are still expected to max out int the 90s for Sunday, before temperatures take a slight dip down into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first half of the upcoming work week.