Hot and humid through midweek, noticeably cooler to start Fall

A mostly clear to partly cloudy sky sticks around for tonight as temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mostly to partly sunny conditions are expected throughout the course of Monday. However, there is the ever-so-slight chance of a pop up shower or two in some southeastern areas late in the afternoon.

Otherwise, the first half of the new work and school week will be greeted with more hot and humid weather. Through Wednesday, high temperatures will max out right around 90° with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s at times. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see a fair amount of sunshine during the day, as well. The heat may be a little bit more tolerable for Wednesday as south winds pick up and become sustained at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.

More clouds will start to build in for Thursday, helping to keep high temperatures stuck primarily in the 80s. It will still be on the humid side for the first half of Thursday, ahead of our next cold front.

That front will start to push through during the day on Thursday, triggering shower and storms chances late on Thursday into Friday morning. The wind will stay on the breezy side as that front pushes through as well, with sustained south winds at 10 to 20 mph. A lighter and cooler north wind will move in behind that cold front.

Once that front clears out, it will feel completely different for Friday. The humidity will have been scoured out and high temperatures will only get into the 70s.

Fall officially begins Saturday evening, and it will feel more like fall this weekend. High temperatures will only get into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms at times.