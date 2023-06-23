We’ve got another warm and sunny day in store to close out the week with highs topping out in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. Heat index values may be a couple of degrees higher than our air temperatures later today, too, as humidity starts to build in ahead of our next front.

There may be a slight chance a few storms could work their way into parts of our area overnight and early Saturday as the front moves through, but the best chance for storms will likely be to our north and east. Highs on Saturday may make it up into the mid to upper 90s, but with extra humidity , we’ll likely be feeling like we’re at least 100° if not a degree or two hotter.

The frontal boundary is relatively weak so it will not cool us down much, but should lower our dew points for the end of the weekend. We’ll be feeling much more comfortable for Sunday and the first part of next week before heat builds back in. Dry conditions continue apart from a chance for overnight storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

Triple digit heat looks to build in for Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news is that it shouldn’t last more than a couple days before we get some relief.