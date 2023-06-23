What We’re Tracking

Hot & humid through tomorrow

Isolated storms possible

Feeling better by Sunday

Tonight, we see temperatures in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. A frontal boundary moves into the area and brings slight rain chances. The best chance for storms looks to be to our north and east. Humidity builds into the area making Saturday feel pretty uncomfortable.

Highs on Saturday may make it up into the mid to upper 90s. We’ll likely be feeling like we’re at least 100° if not a degree or two hotter because of the humidity making its way into the area. The frontal boundary is relatively weak so it will not cool us down much, but should lower our dew points for the end of the weekend.

We’ll be feeling much more comfortable for Sunday and the first part of next week before heat builds back in. Dry conditions continue apart from a chance for overnight storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Triple digit heat looks to build in for Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news is that it shouldn’t last more than a couple days before we get some relief.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard