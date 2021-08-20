Hot and humid today, severe storms this evening

We’ll be fighting the cloud cover at times today, especially after some morning storms. Highs should still be able to reach the lower 90s, and with dew points in the middle 70s, heat index values could easily reach triple digits if not lower 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of the area because of this.

This evening we see a better chance at more widespread rain as a cold front approaches. Storms may be strong to severe through this evening. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out as storms initially form this evening, but they should build into more of a line over time, and that will transition threats over to damaging wind gusts and larger hail. Overnight lows will continue to be mild in the 70s but our moisture levels will be significantly lower heading into Saturday behind the front.

We’ll see just a slight break from the humidity for Saturday after the cold front moves through but our temperatures don’t cool down all that much. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to start out the weekend.