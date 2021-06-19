Hot and humid today, showers possible by Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Still hot for the weekend

Rain chances late Sunday

Cooler start to next week

For this weekend, it WILL still be hot. However, we may be just a bit cooler in the mid-upper 90s with a bit more cloud cover around for your Saturday. Heat index values may still be in the lower 100s.

Expect a hot and humid Father’s Day for any outdoor festivities with the dads. Highs will continue in the middle to upper 90s with it still feeling like near 100°. May not be a bad idea to stop by the pool with the family!

Early next week, a stronger front will FINALLY move through Monday, dropping our temperatures down into the lower 80s and bringing a better chance for rain. Early Monday morning we could be waking up to some thunderstorms rolling across the area.

Looking further ahead, temperatures stay consistent in the 80s for most of next week as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

