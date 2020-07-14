Hot and humid today, storm chances tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms this morning

Hot and humid today – even hotter this weekend

Better chance for storms late tonight into early Wednesday

A batch of showers and storms will continue to move east this morning and weaken as it does so. We’ll have a slight chance for showers through about 9-10am. After that, we’ll be hot and humid with our air temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values around 100°-105°.

There is a slim chance for some isolated pop-up showers during the evening but the better chance for scattered showers and storms looks to be overnight into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could potentially be on the strong to severe side as you wake up early Wednesday, especially in the northeast corner of the area.

The rain will actually serve as some relief for us tomorrow, with our highs only making it into the upper 80s.

The brief break from the heat doesn’t last long as temperatures and humidity will continue to climb throughout the later part of this week. Afternoon highs continue to increase into the upper 90s and by the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll at or around 100° for our actual air temperatures and near 110° for what it feels like as you step outside.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

