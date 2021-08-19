Hot and humid today with a few storms possible later this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Even more humid today

Scattered storms return

Fairly typical August weather

Partly cloudy skies can be expected today as we prepare for our next system to move into portions of the region. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon but with dew points in the 70s our heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s. It’ll feel hot and rather muggy most of the day.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon as well but chances look just a little bit better on Friday – later in the day. Right now it looks like a few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind and hail being the main threats. Cloud cover also sticks around with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will however need to be closely monitored as we approach 105 – 108 degrees to wrap up the week.

We’ll see just a slight break from the humidity for Saturday after the cold front moves through but the break doesn’t last long as humid weather returns quickly for next week. With the humidity back on the rise again we will also be keeping a close eye on heat index values climbing with mostly dry conditions expected. Temperatures for the week should be in the middle to even upper 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush