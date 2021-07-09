Hot and humid today with overnight thunderstorm chances

What We’re Tracking:

Hot and humid today

Storm chances move in overnight

More storm chances Saturday

Hot and humid conditions will be present today as we prepare for our next system to move through the area overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures today will be in the middle 90s east to around 100° west with dewpoints in the lower 70s. The humidity will cause our heat index values to climb to between 100° and 105°. Take it easy if you have to work outside, and try to stay cool!

Models are also trying to indicate a few scattered showers may develop later this morning and through the afternoon ahead of the cold front. Right now it looks like the northern portions of the viewing area would have the best chance to see a quick shower or two.

A strong cold front will then move through heading into the weekend and it’ll serve as the focus for storm development overnight tonight and will cool us down for the next few days. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and hail. Northern portions of the viewing area will have the best chance to see these storms.

After the initial round of storms overnight, additional chances for showers and storms look likely through the day on Saturday. A stronger line of these thunderstorms look to develop along the I-35 corridor, and south, as the surface low moves through the area. Highs will be cooler though in the lower to middle 80s to wrap up the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

