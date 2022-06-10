We’ll see some lingering showers and storms through this morning, but we’ll dry out by the afternoon. Clouds may be stubborn but peeks of sunshine are possible before sunset. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the upper 70s, but a few spots could make it to 80°.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, and we’ll start to warm things up gradually into the lower 90s by Sunday as an area of high pressure builds in.

Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the middle 90s. With the humidity increasing, too, that will send our heat index values into the low 100s for the first part of next week.