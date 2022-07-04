HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from noon today until 9:00pm Wednesday.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies for the Fourth of July as the heat and humidity begin to build into the area.

Highs today will make it into the mid-upper 90s, and with high humidity, our heat index will be in the low 100s. We’re not expecting rain today, though, so that’s good news for fireworks displays this evening!

High heat and humidity look to stick around for the next several days, and maybe even into the start of next week.

There’s only a slim chance for a few isolated shower and storms by midweek. The best chances look to be Wednesday night and Thursday night.