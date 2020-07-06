Hot and humid week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated afternoon storms possible today

Heating up through the week

Best chance for rain Thursday night into Friday

We’ll start the week off with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to near 90°, but it’ll feel even warmer once we factor in that humidity. Once again, we could see some isolated showers and storms pop up this afternoon with the heat of the day. Those will dissipate once the sun goes down.

After today, we’ll stay dry until the last half of the week, and the heat and humidity are really going to start building. Most areas will see mid-upper 90s by the end of the week. It’ll feel very steamy, too, so prepare accordingly if you know you’ll be outside!

The next best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday. Other than that, it seems we’re in a very typical July weather pattern with a hot and mainly dry forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

