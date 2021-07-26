Hot and humid week ahead

Highs today will be in the lower 90s with more of an east wind through the day at 5-10mph. Humidity levels will drop back enough for Monday that the lower 90s for temperatures will only produce middle 90s for a heat index.

Our persistent upper air patterns will hold on to this heat with temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits by Wednesday or Thursday with dry conditions, yet high humidity. This will send heat index values into the low 100s, around 105° or higher, tomorrow through Thursday.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion.