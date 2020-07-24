Hot and humid weekend, turning cooler next week with rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity continues to build

Heating up through the weekend

Rain chances possible early next week

Humidity will continue to build in through the weekend, making it feel much warmer during the afternoons. Today, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values feeling like upper 90s to near 100° with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday, our air temperatures and humidity keep creeping up, and it’ll feel like its over 100° as a result. We should be mainly dry and sunny through this time, but it’s not out of the question to see a couple showers pop up with the heat of the afternoons.

Our next best chance for rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday as a cold front swings through the area. That’ll knock our temperatures back into the mid-upper 80s for a bit of relief! Rain chances linger through Tuesday and into the middle part of next week keeping our temperatures down for a few days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

