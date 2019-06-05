Hot and humid with more storm chances through Saturday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Dew Points have been much higher since Monday morning, so stayed hydrated and don’t overexert. Scattered storms have formed at various times, however most have either been in the early morning from overnight remnants while the rest have been in the late afternoon and early evening during maximum daytime heating.

Even though there has been some rain, this month is certainly starting off much drier than what we faced in the four weeks prior. Storms before sunrise Tuesday moved east quickly to leave us with a variably cloudy sky. It was certainly be muggy with dew points near 70 and high temps reached the upper 80s to near 90. Thankfully it won’t be as hot as it can be this time of the year, although today will likely be our warmest so far this year.

Storms have primarily stayed away over the past 18 hours or so. Today will be almost identical to yesterday except the wind will shift. That event may cause the moisture to possibly drop slightly and we’ll see if the cap will break for a few late afternoon thunderstorms.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

​Highs: 88-91

Heat Index: 92-95

​Wind: W/NW 10-15

Additional rain is possible late week as a big low pressure system toward the West Coast and Desert Southwest slowly gets closer. Upper disturbances will periodically create the lifting mechanisms, but the jet may keep most of the energy just south of us. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and severe weather across south central and southwest Kansas on Thursday into Friday.

Saturday may begin with a chance for showers and scattered storms. Beginning Sunday, drier air invades and conditions become very pleasant for a 3-5 day period. Expect slightly cooler temps, less humid air and abundant sunshine for Sunday through the middle of next week.

Today will feel very much like summer…KSNT Meteorologist David George