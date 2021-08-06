Hot and muggy conditions expected for several days with storms tomorrow

With the return of a more southerly wind, both temperatures and humidity levels will begin to rise for today. Highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 90s, but we should be feeling a few degrees warmer than that with our increased humidity.

It’ll also start to get fairly breezy through the weekend, and that will be a noticeable difference between this heat wave and the last one. At least we won’t be sitting in stagnant air this time! Highs over the weekend will be in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.

We could see another chance of showers and storms late Saturday, as well. A couple of those storms could be on the stronger side with hail and damaging wind gusts being the main threats. After that, we could see a few more rain chances by midweek.