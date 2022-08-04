Mostly sunny skies are expected today with light winds. Even though air temperatures will be slightly cooler than the last few days, it’ll still feel close to 100° later this afternoon.

Hotter temperatures build for the end of the week and start of the weekend as sunshine continues. Southerly winds will increase a bit, too, by Saturday. That will send our temperatures up toward the century mark again.

Hot temperatures continue through Sunday, but we’ll be watching for our next opportunity for rain to arrive late in the day.

As of right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be overnight into Monday morning. This system will also allow us to cool down into the upper 80s and low 90s to start next week.