Some isolated storms are possible through the day today. They’ll be pretty hit-or-miss in nature, but some folks should at least see a bit of rain. Highs today will make it into the upper 80s and low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

We may see a few more storms move through overnight and early Tuesday morning, but the bigger story for tomorrow will be our hot and humid conditions. Highs should make it into the lower to middle 90s, but we’ll be feeling closer to 100° with dewpoints in the 70s.

Wednesday should still be pretty hot with highs in the middle 90s again, but the heat doesn’t look to last much longer than that! A front should make it’s way through for the last half of the week, and that looks to cool us down into the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.