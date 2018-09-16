Hot and muggy start to the week Video

Sunday will be a nice day sky-wise with mostly sunny conditions throughout northeast Kansas. Highs in the upper 80s across the area will still feel like the 90s though as humid air is still covering the area, and very light southerly winds to calm stretches will keep it very muggy and sweaty. Clear skies continue overnight, but we should see a mild morning with lows in the upper 60s again.

With southerly flow, we will get more muggy and hot air from the south to start the work week. We have a stretch of days ahead highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. High pressure dominates meaning we will see mostly sunny skies, and with the humidity, it'll feel like we are still in summer with heat indices in the mid 90s. This is all tracking to change as a low pressure system makes its way over the Rocky Mountains.

On Wednesday, the low centers over the Front Range of Colorado and winds are on the increase in northeast Kansas. This will be stronger southerly flow, so although we get more wind, temperatures will still get up to the 90s and humid air won't be out yet. As we move into Thursday is where things get interesting.

The low sets up in Nebraska, which pulls a cold front through the area by Thursday afternoon/evening. Highs will warm into the upper 80s ahead of the front, but as it makes its way through, we get a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening as it pushes through. Looking at current models, the rain will come to us in a line of thunderstorms along the front as it advances. Depending on how quickly the front moves, we should see showers and storms continue into the morning on Friday, but it should clear out by the afternoon. The rain chances could even continue into Saturday. The front passing through will also drop highs into the mid 70s for the end of the week, making for a more tolerable weekend ahead.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams