There is a slight chance a couple thunderstorms could develop this morning, but most spots will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. A light southerly breeze will continue to bring in more heat and humidity for the next few days. Today, we’ll warm into the middle 90s, but dewpoints will likely be in the lower 70s. That’ll make it feel like we’re in the low 100s later this afternoon.

By Wednesday, our air temperatures approach 100°, but with humidity remaining high, our heat index values could be as high as 110° or more. We cool down slightly for Thursday, temperatures back to the middle 90s, but we’re not expecting much relief as the heat index goes.

There’s a slight chance for storms in our northern counties Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that may leave behind an outflow boundary for the afternoon. That could serve as a focus for redevelopment in the eastern half of the area later Wednesday.

Storm chances increase a bit for Thursday with the passage of a front, and we may see some showers lingering into Friday morning. Winds shift back around to the north and keep temperatures cooler through the weekend with highs near 90°. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there are some signals of a longer stretch of hot weather by the last half of next week.