Temperatures today should make it into the middle 90s, but with the humidity remaining high, we’ll be feeling like the low 100s again. We’ll see a bit of cloud cover today, too, and there may be a few isolated showers. Otherwise, temperatures climb into the mid 90s again for Friday with heat index values around 100°.

Friday will feature our best chance for rain for the next several days. We should have scattered showers and storms around the area, mainly in the afternoon, but the strongest storms will most likely stay south.

Winds shift back around to the north by the weekend, and that knocks temperatures down a bit through the first half of next week with highs expected near 90°. Enjoy it while it lasts, because hot and muggy weather looks to return by the last half of next week, again.