Hot and muggy to start the first day of summer

What We're Tracking:

Humidity returns Thursday

Heat builds in toward the weekend

Rain chance returns this weekend

Clouds will begin to clear out tonight as low temperatures drop down into the lower 60s for your Thursday morning.

We'll stay clear into tomorrow as the sun returns and temperatures make a rebound into the upper 80s for the afternoon high with maybe a stray showers for some of our southern counties. The humidity will also make a return on Thursday with the comfort cast in the 'humid' category for Thursday before continuing to increase into Friday.

There is a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday. Nothing severe, but they seem to move through late in the night so you may wake up to some rumbles of thunder!

The first day of summer is Friday and boy will it feel like it. With dew points in the lower to middle 70s, the comfort cast has us in the 'oppressive' stage. High temperatures will reach into the lower 90s but with the moisture in place, the heat index will rise into the triple digits for a good portion of the viewing area! It will definitely be a hot and muggy day, perfect to head out to the pool!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Friday evening although not everyone will see the rain nor will it be on the severe side of things. Those will quickly push East and we'll clear out for the night.

Saturday we'll continue to see the humidity as dew points will only drop down into the upper 60s to lower 70s still making it feel quite muggy outside as the heat index will be in the lower 90s for the majority of the viewing area at 10 a.m.! Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with heat indices reaching the upper 90s with maybe a few triple digits once again.

Sunday and early into next week we'll see the return of average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and little to no rain in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We appreciate your input. Share corrections or other story ideas by contacting: producers@ksnt.com