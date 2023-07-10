Today will be a bit warmer than what we’ve been enjoying over the last few days as our winds shift back toward the south. They’ll be relatively light, but will be enough to warm things back up to more seasonal level this afternoon. Highs are expected to make it into the lower 90s.

We are watching a complex of storms that look to make through way through the state Monday night into Tuesday. They may get close to our northern and western counties, but most models have them fizzling out before they arrive.

A southerly breeze will continue to bring that moisture and heat for Tuesday and Wednesday, which looks to be the hottest day of the week. Highs on Tuesday should make it into the mid 90s, but as humidity builds in, some of us could be feeling closer to 100°. By Wednesday, our air temperatures approach 100°, but our heat index values could be as high as 110° or more. Storm chances begin to increase midweek, though, so we may end up being slightly cooler Thursday before temperatures near 90° return for the weekend.