Hot and sunny weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Mild nights ahead

Hot this weekend

Possible rain chances next week

The quiet weather continues through the weekend, but our temperatures do look to heat back up again today and staying warm until Monday or Tuesday.

Overnight lows will struggle to get below 70° with clear skies and afternoon highs will stay in the lower to middle 90s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Some of our western communities could reach 100° over the course of the weekend.

One silver lining is that our humidity will stay relatively low through this time, only making it feel just a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures.

The heat will stick around through early next week with Monday seeing lower 90s for afternoon highs as cloud cover begins to increase. That will be ahead of our next rain chance.

Most areas will stay dry through the next several days as we are not in a favorable location for any rain chances throughout the week. That starts to change by the middle of next week, though, as a system looks to pass through. That could bring some showers by Tuesday or Wednesday and behind it, cooler temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez