Overnight tonight we will much warmer than normal as our temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Our lack of moisture continues and gives us a clear sky tonight. We look to continue the heat we have seen tomorrow.

Winds will start to pick up heading into the upcoming week out of the South at 20-25 mph by Monday afternoon. This will help warm our temperatures up just a few degrees more for Labor day and Tuesday where afternoon highs could be right around 100° and even hotter for our western counties.

Luckily, we should hold on to lower humidity so it will be a drier heat that we deal with for the next few days.

Through Tuesday will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s. We are watching the possibility of storms to initialize along a cool front on Tuesday night. This front should ‘cool’ us down into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard