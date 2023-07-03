What We’re Tracking

Heating up for the 4th

More rain chances this week

Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will only drop back to near 70° toward the morning hours of the 4th, but the bulk of the holiday is looking hot and dry. Mostly sunny weather and highs in the upper 90s with a heat index right around 100° for the peak heating of the afternoon hours. While a stray shower or storm is possible, most areas will stay dry much of the day.

We’ll be watching a better chance for storms to move in later Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, but most of it should hold off until midnight or later. Once the storm system moves through the area, we get to enjoy another cool-down by late next week. High temperatures during this time will be in the lower to middle 80s!

Our weather pattern stays a bit more active this week, so we’re looking at a few scattered storm chances heading into the weekend. We’ll also see our temperatures warming up just a bit through the weekend, too, with highs approaching 90° by then.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller