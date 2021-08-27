Hot, but slightly less humid, weather expected the next couple days

The heat will continue through the rest of the work week as rain chances look absent through Saturday. Temperatures for this afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 90s. The good news is, our humidity should be a bit lower, so we’ll only be feeling closer to 100°. We’ll take any improvements we can get!

Temperatures look to stay well above average into the first part of the weekend before things begin to change a bit for us. There looks to be a cold front arriving Sunday bringing with it some rain chances and cooler temperatures for the start of next week.

It won’t be a full cool-down, but at least a partial break from the more intense heat, with temperatures a bit closer to where they should be for this time of the year. Highs through most of next week should be in the upper 80s to low 90s.