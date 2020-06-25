Hot, humid and breezy weather returns with widespread storms Friday evening

We haven’t seen any 90s since last Thursday. It’s been a nice break with below normal temperatures and lower humidity levels.

Yesterday started with scattered clouds before it became mostly sunny. Temperatures were just a bit warmer, and dew points went up slightly through the afternoon. Spotty thunderstorms tried to hit some northern communities in the late day.

There’s been scattered rain and thunder overnight. Much of it has been just north and east of Topeka, but it’s all ending quickly. It turns hot and more humid today with stronger south wind.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 89-94

Wind: S 15-25

Breezy and partly cloudy Thursday night. Partly cloudy Friday and muggy with another storm chance by late Friday afternoon. Our best chance for storms occurs late Friday into Friday night. Some activity may be strong to severe.

This weekend will be toasty and steamy. Isolated thunderstorms may pop Saturday. Highs of 90-92 with lows near 71-73 should be expected into early next week. An unsettled pattern may develop as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

Summer heat and mugginess will gradually build.…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

