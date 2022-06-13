HEAT ADVISORY – For the entire area from noon to 8pm today.

A few showers and a couple thunderstorms moved through early this morning, leaving behind some cloud cover. That should clear out through the morning, giving way to sunshine later.

Winds become breezy out of the south again today and tomorrow, and that will help to warm us up into the upper 90s. Today is our best shot at hitting 100°, and it’s very likely for our western counties and not out of the question for the rest of the viewing area, as well. With the humidity remaining high, that will send our heat index values into the lower to middle 100s for the first part of the week.

The hot weather continues through Wednesday before our next chance for rain moves in. We could see a few isolated storms on Wednesday, and by Thursday, we should be a few degrees cooler in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the heat and humidity return with lower 90s continuing on and the humidity causing it to feel closer to triple digits as the first day of summer approaches.