Hot & humid Friday with storm chances late in the day

Storm chances return Friday evening

Few storms possible this weekend

Even hotter into next week

We’ll remain breezy and partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall back into the 60s. Clouds linger around for Friday with muggy conditions and another storm chance by late Friday afternoon. Our best chance for storms occurs late Friday into Friday night. Some activity may be strong to severe with the biggest threats being wind and hail.

This weekend will be hotter and more humid with a few chances for some rain. Isolated thunderstorms may pop Saturday throughout the day with afternoon highs staying in the lower to middle 90s.

Few showers may try and pop up on Sunday otherwise sunshine and 90s stick around with dew point approaching the lower 70s. This could make it feel like upper 90s if not close to triple digits.

Looking ahead to next week as we approach the holiday, an unsettled pattern may develop as we get closer to the Fourth of July but not before temperatures continue to increase into the middle to upper 90s to start.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez