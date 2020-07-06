Hot & humid through mid-week

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Heating up through the week

Best chance for rain Thursday night into Friday

Isolated showers and storms will continue for our western counties through the evening. Nothing looks to be severe but there could be periods of heavy rainfall and lightning for some. Those will dissipate once the sun goes down. Temperatures tonight fall into the lower 70s.

Once the rain moves out tonight we’ll stay dry until the last half of the week, and the heat and humidity are really going to start building. Most areas will see mid-upper 90s by the end of the week. It’ll feel very steamy, too, so prepare accordingly if you know you’ll be outside!

The next best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday. Other than that, it seems we’re in a very typical July weather pattern with a hot and mainly dry forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

