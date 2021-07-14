Hot & humid today before storm chances arrive

Today we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds working their way in late in the day ahead of our next rain chance.

High temperatures should still be able to make it into the lower 90s, and with more humidity, we’ll feel like we’re in the upper 90s despite the extra clouds.

Rain and storm chances begin to increase with the first round arriving late Wednesday night into early Thursday with periods of showers or storms lingering around the area all the way through the weekend. There could be a few stronger storms possible tomorrow afternoon, but locally heavy rainfall appears to be the main threat.