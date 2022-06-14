HEAT ADVISORY – Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from noon to 8pm today.

Windy and very warm conditions are expected to continue through today. Winds will be gusting to 30-35mph, and high temperatures should make it into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon.

Slightly “cooler” than yesterday, but you probably won’t be able to tell too much difference, especially when we factor the humidity in. Heat index values will be in the low 100s later this afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll stay warm and breezy with lows only dipping into the upper 70s to near 80°. There is a slim chance our north and western counties could see an isolated storm overnight, but most, if not all, of Northeast Kansas should stay dry.