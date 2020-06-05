Hot & Humid weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny and hot weekend through Monday

Scattered storms Tuesday

Cooler, less humid and pleasant Wednesday

After another hot day today, temperatures will stay mild overnight as we only fall into the lower 70s tonight. The good news is that we don’t look to see any overnight storms like we have seen the past few nights.

This weekend looks hot and miserable for early June. Dew points could be in the lower to middle 70s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. Those conditions would make it feel like at least upper 90s if not near triple digits in some spots. Expect sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with clear nights.

With the heat this weekend, it’s important to make sure you’re taking the right precautions when outside. Try and limit your time in the sun and take frequent breaks in the shade when you can. Drink plenty of water and be sure to ALWAYS check your backseat for little ones and furry ones.

The good news is that the hot and humid weather doesn’t last too long. Now Monday will still be another hot day with highs in the 90s, but a cold front arrives Tuesday which has the potential to trigger multiple thunderstorms.

Following the cold front should be slightly cooler air. Highs might only make it to the low 80s or mid 80s Tuesday with upper 70s to near 80° next Wednesday. We may even hold on to the lower 80s heading into the following weekend.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



