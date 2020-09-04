Hot Labor Day Weekend Ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

For Labor Day weekend, it will be quite hot as a return to south and southwesterly winds will draw up air from the Desert Southwest and our temperatures will soar into the 90s over the weekend. Hottest temperatures will be over the western and northwestern portion of the viewing area.

Saturday we’ll climb into the lower 90s with Sunday even hotter in the upper 90s along with higher humidity in place as well.

Our next cold front will slide into the area late Monday (Labor Day), but may not get a full push through until early Tuesday. That leaves Monday’s high temperature in some uncertainty. If the front makes it through, at least some of the area, we’ll be in the upper 70s. If it doesn’t make it quick enough, we could have another day in the low 90s.

Come Tuesday, though, it’ll surge southward and temperatures will be drastically cooler. Highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s through midweek. Showers will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday after the front moves through. We may even be struggling to get out of the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

