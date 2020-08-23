Hot late summer weather stays in place

What We’re Tracking:

Hot weather sticks around

Lots of sunshine expected

Little to no rain chances

Hazy skies may continue for the start of the week as smoke from wildfires in Colorado spread east into the area. That will likely give us more vivid sunsets for the next few evenings, but it could get a bit smoky from time to time in the evening and overnight hours. Aside from that, mostly clear and fairly nice tonight with a low in the upper 60s.

Despite a slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the early part of this week as things stand right now. That will give way to sunny, hot afternoon with highs in the middle 90s and heat index levels just slightly above the air temperature as the humidity never fully climbs to high readings this week.

There’s a high pressure system over the Desert Southwest that doesn’t look to budge anytime soon, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days. There are some indications that a cold front could move through sometime next weekend, which could bring in our next chance at some much needed rainfall.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

