Hot middle of the week before storm chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Humid & breezy

Hotter mid-week

Storms later in the week

Tonight, we’ll see a few more clouds work their way in along with a steady light south breeze. Low temperatures will only drop back into the lower 70s with a fairly humid, and by Wednesday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds work their way in late in the day ahead of our next rain chance.

Rain and storm chances begin to increase with the first round arriving late Wednesday night into early Thursday with periods of showers or storms lingering around the area all the way through the weekend. There will still be many dry spells, but a more unsettled pattern takes shape, overall, by the end of the week.

While temperatures will be near average we don’t see any sign of an intense round of heat building in for at least the next week ahead of us.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

