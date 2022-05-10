Highs on Tuesday will once again climb into the lower to middle 90s for much of the area. Factoring in the humidity, heat indices will climb into the upper 90s to near 100°, as well.

South wind will remain breezy at 10-20mph both Tuesday and Wednesday with some stronger gusts possible at times. Highs will come down a couple degrees by Wednesday, into the lower 90s.

Overnight lows will be very mild during the first half of the week in the lower to middle 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 74°. So, with such a warm start to our days through midweek, it’s no wonder our temperatures will soar above that average high.